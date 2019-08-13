CLOSE
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

Posted August 13, 2019

Sterling Shephard And Chanel Iman Kick Off Winter With New Era And Macy's

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Model Chanel Iman and Giants star Sterling Shepard celebrated their adorable daughter Cali Clay’s first birthday with the cutest carnival inspired party.

Iman shared photos from Cali’s milestone birthday, showing off Cali posing like her model mom in front of colorful decor and balloon garlands.

When Iman and Shepard aren’t doting their baby girl, they’re gushing over one another.

“That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” Sterling recently told Us Weekly. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.”

Iman and Shepard wed in May of 2018 and welcomed baby Cali just a few months later.

Check out her first birthday party pics when you keep scrolling…

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

