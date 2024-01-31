Celebrate National Wear Red Day This Friday

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

STATEWIDE — This Friday, you are encouraged to join other Hoosiers in wearing your favorite red clothes, so as to raise awareness about heart disease.

That’s because the American Heart Association will be hosting its annual National Wear Red Day. This event encourages you to wear red in order to highlight dangers of heart disease and ways to improve heart health.

Are you #red-y? National #WearRedDay® is Friday, Feb. 2! Join the @GoRedforWomen movement as we raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, and save the lives of women we love. #WearRedAndGive pic.twitter.com/KKB6tuEgLR — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) January 25, 2024

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, including right here in Indiana.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness cost the U.S. about $240 billion between 2018 and 2019.

But, there is hope. The AHA says “research, medical developments and education” have helped cut mortality rates in half in the last 30 years.

If you would like to support the cause, feature the color in your outfit Friday. You can also take some of the following steps, if you are so inclined.

