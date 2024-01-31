Listen Live
News

Celebrate National Wear Red Day This Friday

Published on January 31, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

National Wear Red Day poster, card, background. Vector

BojanMirkovic


STATEWIDE — This Friday, you are encouraged to join other Hoosiers in wearing your favorite red clothes, so as to raise awareness about heart disease.

That’s because the American Heart Association will be hosting its annual National Wear Red Day. This event encourages you to wear red in order to highlight dangers of heart disease and ways to improve heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, including right here in Indiana.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness cost the U.S. about $240 billion between 2018 and 2019.

red heart shape on colored background. minimal concept top view with copy space

Source: Mykola Sosiukin / Getty


But, there is hope. The AHA says “research, medical developments and education” have helped cut mortality rates in half in the last 30 years.

If you would like to support the cause, feature the color in your outfit Friday. You can also take some of the following steps, if you are so inclined.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post Celebrate National Wear Red Day This Friday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Celebrate National Wear Red Day This Friday  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Learn Hands-Only CPR

Learn Hands-Only CPR Source:Getty

Click here to learn more.

2. Share on Social Media

Share on Social Media Source:Getty

Use hashtags like #IndyGoesRed and #WearRedDay.

3. Donate to Research and Education Efforts

Donate to Research and Education Efforts Source:Getty

Click here to learn more.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close