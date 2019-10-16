CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Posted October 16, 2019

It looks like Cardi B is having her best birthday baecation yet!

The Grammy-winning rapper and husband Offset have been chronicling their recent lovefest vacay to Turks and Caicos…and they are twerking, jet skiing and drinking champagne all throughout the Carribean Islands. Oh, and baby sis Hennessey was also along for the ride.

Scroll through their vacay pics, you will definitely catch a serious case of FOMO:

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ice Like Kobe…

Here, Offset surprised his wife with a “Titanic diamond” ring and a matching band to go along with it. Don’t stare too long, you might go blind!

2.

View this post on Instagram

LET ME F*#%k IN THE OCEAN

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Beauty

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Ride the Dick

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Make it leak

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Treat

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

KIDS WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY THE TITANIC DIAMOND 💎

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

IT START GETTING COLD SO I PUT HER IN THE SUN ☀️

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

10.

11.

Latest
HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda…
 17 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were…
 17 hours ago
10.17.19
DNA Experts Say Death Row Inmate Convicted Of…
 18 hours ago
10.17.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…
 19 hours ago
10.17.19
Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is…
 19 hours ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 20 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave…
 21 hours ago
10.17.19
KTUphoria
Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
EXCLUSIVE: LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
25 items
Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close