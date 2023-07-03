Cardi B Brings The Drama In Delightful Schiaparelli Look At Paris Fashion Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week look is going viral, just like everything else thedoes. Cardi was a fashion vision in, bringing the fashion drama we live for in a blackbird wing-like bolero over a strapless black corset gown with gold hem. Cardi sat front row at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter ‘23 Haute Couture show so it was only right she turn heads in the show-stopping look all the way to her seat. She completes the look with a black headpiece, bun, and Schiaparelli’s signature statement-making gold jewels and layered gold bangles. Cardi’s custom look was designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director

In other Cardi news, the fierce femcee has been in the headlines as of late. Between a public debate with one of the step-offspring of one of the Titanic subversive victims to verbal sparring with blogger Tasha K (who already owes the Bronx rapper $4 million after losing a defamation case), it’s good to see Cardi back in the news for her fashion.

Despite leftover drama, Cardi has been all smiles even making an appearance on set at the upcoming Bronx rapper Fendi DaRappa video shoot. Say what you want about Cardi but she is always going to show the new girls love.

Keep scrolling for more pics of Cardi slaying at Paris Fashion Week.

