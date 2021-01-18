Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands

Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you’ve ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol building while walking away with little to no injuries will make you a believer. The racial injustice of our society proves that the fight for equality must continue.

Black people celebrate their Blackness every single day but there are some days we’re known to go all out. For MLK Day, Juneteenth, and all of February we like to take our unapologetic Blackness to another level! With the heavy emphasis on shopping Black and keeping the Black dollar circulating, it may be beneficial to show these brands some loving on this important day in Black history.

