Bryson Tiller Newest Daughter Is The Most Adorable Baby! [Photo]

Posted March 9, 2020

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty


Bryson Tiller and long time girlfriend Kendra Bailey had their newest edition to the family. Pen Griffey has neglected us for quite awhile now to spend time with his family. Kelly Jade Tiller is the second daughter out the Tiller family. Maybe while the baby is asleep Tiller can record some music for us? A new album maybe? We can dream right… anyways, look at his newest daughter she is ADORABLE! She looks like the perfect mix between Bryson & his girlfriend Kendra!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

hey baby 😍

A post shared by bryson tiller (@brysontiller) on

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

cloudy days ain’t that bad 💕

A post shared by bryson tiller (@brysontiller) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

🌙

A post shared by bryson tiller (@brysontiller) on

Photos
