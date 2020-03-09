CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Bow Wow Explains What Made Him Collapse In Philly Performance [Video]

Posted March 9, 2020

The Millennial Tour has made its stop in Philly and everyone was excited to see their favorite artists from the 2000’s. Bow wow..Bow wow..or should we call him Bow WOW stepped on stage and rocked the show. During his performance he had a malfunction that went left to say the least. Bow fell on stage and he instantly went from Bow Wow back to Shad Moss. A day later, Bow Wow is celebrating his birthday and went on social media to explain what happened during his performance in Philly. Stating that their was “a hole on stage” & that he “needs to be more careful”. Since he confirmed he’s ok now we can make fun of him without feeling bad!

 

 

Bow Wow Explains What Made Him Collapse In Philly Performance [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

Latest
Mixed race sisters drinking healthy juice
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 7 hours ago
03.10.20
Tierra Whack SLAYED The Cover Of Teen Vogue:…
 10 hours ago
03.10.20
Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable…
 14 hours ago
03.10.20
Vanna White, who has been turning letters on the Wheel of Fortune for 30 years, in action in Las Vegas, NV.
‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences
 14 hours ago
03.10.20
Timbaland arrives at the Pre GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Happy Birthday, Timbaland
 14 hours ago
03.10.20
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…
 15 hours ago
03.10.20
Louisiana Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
5 items
Bryson Tiller Newest Daughter Is The Most Adorable…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
4 items
K. Michelle Flashes Her Breasts To Crowd In…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
10 items
‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Starts #ArtworkForAriyonna…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close