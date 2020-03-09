Bow Wow Explains What Made Him Collapse In Philly Performance [Video]

The Millennial Tour has made its stop in Philly and everyone was excited to see their favorite artists from the 2000’s. Bow wow..Bow wow..or should we call him Bow WOW stepped on stage and rocked the show. During his performance he had a malfunction that went left to say the least. Bow fell on stage and he instantly went from Bow Wow back to Shad Moss. A day later, Bow Wow is celebrating his birthday and went on social media to explain what happened during his performance in Philly. Stating that their was “a hole on stage” & that he “needs to be more careful”. Since he confirmed he’s ok now we can make fun of him without feeling bad!

