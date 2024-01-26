Booked & Busy: Colman Domingo Will Play Joe Jackson In Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Colman Domingo is collecting roles like Infinity Stones, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

Following the news, he earned his first Oscar nomination for his inspiring performance in the Netflix film Rustin; Colman Domingo has been cast in Antoine Fuqua’s (The Equalizer) upcoming Michael Jackson biopic as the late iconic pop star’s father, Joe Jackson.

The news of Domingo joining the film’s cast comes after the announcement that Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar, will play the “Billie Jean” crafter and 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi, portraying the King of Pop in his early years.

Speaking exclusively with Variety, The Color Purple star spoke about joining the cast of the Michael Jackson film.

“It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar,” Domingo said. “Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

In a statement announcing his addition to the cast, he added, “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex, and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Domingo Is The Perfect Man For The Role

Now, if you are one of the rare people wondering if Domingo is the right actor for the job, look no further than his still-growing and very impressive resume.

Domingo is no stranger to playing complex figures like Joe Jackson and has a knack for portraying them in a way where, while you will have some disdain for them, you will still walk away with a better appreciation and understanding of them.

Look no further than his portrayal of Albert “Mister” Johnson in The Color Purple, who is easily one of the most despised characters in the Alice Walker novel.

Speaking with CassiusLife’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, he spoke on the role, saying, “When you’re watching him, you can’t just villainize him. You have to, in a strange way, find ways to have empathy for the character, and that makes it more human.”

That wasn’t the only big announcement; Colman will also star as Nat King Cole in an upcoming biopic that he will also be directing.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, are giving Domingo his things and reacting to the news.

