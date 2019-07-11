Blond With The Wind: Odell Beckham Jr. & His Bleached Hair’s Final Days (A Gallery)

Yesterday marked the end of an era.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed up to the 2019 ESPY Awards with a completely new look.

The blond locks…

Were gone.

Now granted, much of the Internet wasn’t complaining.

Odell Beckham with his new haircut pic.twitter.com/RKIqPp4UPy — Tinera🤑 (@tbarr15) July 11, 2019

And if there was anything to complain about, it was probably Odell’s Eagle Scout backpack getup.

odell beckham jr ESPY inspo pic.twitter.com/RjiDFVDPAt — Avery North (@Averynorthh) July 11, 2019

Like…the Internet really went in…

The man Odell a fool 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAXMVohTRk — Juanito Nieve ❄ (@juanretiz96) July 11, 2019

Odell really in his bag these days pic.twitter.com/iEZAmGMygt — Nucking Futs™ (@Rock_Fortna) July 11, 2019

But yes, the blond hair was gone.

We’ve spent many moments with this hair.

When Odell made an amazing play, the hair was there. When he posted a random dance video, the hair was there.





One might argue his lioness locks gave him his power, like a biblical wide receiving Samson.

And it certainly came in handy when an outfit match was in order.

But now, Odell has resorted to a more conservative look, while still sticking to the blond-like aesthetic.

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints. #espys2019 pic.twitter.com/i27mdzfn7t — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) July 11, 2019

We ain’t mad. Sometimes change is good.

R.I.P. bleached coils.

Odell cut all his hair off pic.twitter.com/gxk0aj67bS — 🏁ѕтιcĸιɴ 2 тнα code🏁 (@Negroologist) July 11, 2019

In our moment of mourning, scroll down for some of the best times Odell had with his strands of strength.

