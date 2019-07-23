CLOSE
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

Posted July 23, 2019

Harriet Movie Poster

Source: Focus Feature Films / Harriet


We’ve read about Harriet Tubman’s inspirational story in history books and now her triumphant tale is coming to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo will star as the iconic freedom fighter in the upcoming film Harriet.

According to the press release, Harriet will chronicle “her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity” as she “freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.”

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters star in the heroic film 

See the trailer and what #BlackTwitter is saying about it, below:

