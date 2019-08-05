CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start

Posted August 5, 2019

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside

Source: Taylor Jewell / Getty


One leg leotards were started by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. How ridiculous right? #BlackTwitter is on fire after E! News credited the sisters with starting the trend that Black women have been long rocking from the days of Flo-Jo and beyond.

Kim was celebrating national sister day on Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo beside Kylie wearing the “latest trend” only for E! News to tweet that they had a leg up on the trend, which could have been them just being clever but #BlackTwitter wasn’t having it.

Keep scrolling to see how they reacted to the tweet.

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 40 mins ago
08.07.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
 17 hours ago
08.07.19
Exclusive: Big Freedia Speaks On Odell Beckham Jr.…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
10 items
Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Here’s The One Line The Record Label Made…
 19 hours ago
08.07.19
Yung Miami’s Car Reportedly Shot Up Outside Of…
 22 hours ago
08.07.19
30 items
Rest In Power Queen! Black Women Mourn The…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Mamie Till and Emmett Till
Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Emmett Till Series To…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Animated Short Film ‘Hair Love’ Celebrates Black Father…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Nasty Award: Black Twitter Is APPALLED By Joe…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Toni Morrison
Nobel Prize Winning Author Toni Morrison Has Died
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close