Black Twitter’s Twerking Its Heart Out To Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Posted June 19, 2019

Trina and Nicki Minaj’s new joint is finally here!

“BAPS” is the first single from Trina’s anticipated new album The One that drops this Friday, June 21. And it’s clear these two ladies didn’t come to play…they came to slay!

According to Rolling Stone, this catchy bop samples the 2000 song “Project Bitch,” from New Orleans rap duo Big Tymers featuring Juvenile, who also sings the single’s chorus. That, and Trina comes right out of the gates dragging some of her exes in the process.

“This one is for French Montana, Tory Lanez and friends James Harden, and you too, Mr. Martin. I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys)

Yeah, I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys),” she raps in the song’s first verse.

Welp!

Take a listen for yourself:

 

Other guests on Trina’s fifth studio album also include 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, K. Michelle, Kelly Price, and Lil Wayne.

And of course, the second the song dropped online, Black Twitter lost its collective mind calling the new single the “hottest song” of the summer. Here’s what they had to say:

