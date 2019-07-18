CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’ Hot Girl Summer Struggle Twerk

Posted July 18, 2019

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Over at HelloBeautiful, we love us some Megan Thee Stallion.

We love how she is taking hee-haw culture and making it her own, along with being a much-needed fresh face of a growing trend of Black women taking over hip-hop.

This queen is unapologetic, smart as hell, has knees of steel and owns her sexuality minus the respectability politics.

 


 

We also love how welcoming she is (well maybe not to Aeysha Curry), but to folks in general who are taking on her liberating coined phrase “hot girl summer” to live their best twerking and scheming life this season.

But here’s the deal: Not everyone needs to be invited to be this party.

Case in point: On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus, notorious culture vulture, went and posted a video of herself on social media struggle twerking to the rapper’s song, “Shake That.”

Just look at this tired nonsense:

(If anyone needs to come over, it would be to teach her how to dance, delete all of Megan’s songs from her playlist and have a conversation about cultural appropriation and hypocrisy, but we digress.)

Now to everyone’s surprise, apparently Megan was feeling this catastrophe, retweeting the video.

Hot girl Miley,” she wrote. 

Not surprisingly, all hell broke loose in her mentions. See, Black Twitter was not here for Ms. Megan “gassing up” someone so undeserving. That, and they reminded her that the pop star (who once called hip-hop “lewd”) is NEVER allowed to sit at our table, not today, not ever:

Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’ Hot Girl Summer Struggle Twerk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close