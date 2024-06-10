Listen Live
Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

Published on June 10, 2024

Good Times

In honor of Father’s Day and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:

These characters are celebrated for their humor, wisdom, and the profound love they show their families, shaping the portrayal of Black fatherhood on television.

Credit and Source to each respective show!

1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)

3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)

4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)

5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)

6. George Jefferson (The Jeffersons)

7. James Evans, Sr (Good Times)

