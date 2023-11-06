Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Published on November 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4th.  The gala took place at the LACMA exhibition “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and the Great Wall.” amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

This year Gucci introduced Gala guests to their Ancora Notte collection, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno. De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair and dressed any of the celebrities in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith and her amazing sculpted body, Lenny Kravitz who also performed at the Gala, the stunning Lupita Nyong’o, and many more.

But that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from coming out to support wearing gorgeous fashions from Gucci, Versace, YSL, and more high-end couture.  See how Black Hollywood represented on and more below.

STAY INFORMED! SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The post Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

2. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Source:Getty

A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

3. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty

 Kravitz, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

4. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Niecy Nash wearing Solace London attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

5. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson wearing Raisa Vanessa attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

6. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

7. Cookie Johnson

Cookie Johnson Source:Getty

Cookie Johnson wearing Gucci attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

8. Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

9.  Colman Domingo

 Colman Domingo Source:Getty

 Colman Domingo wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

10. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay, wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

11. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

12. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:Getty

Laura Harrier, wearing YSL attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

13. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo Source:Getty

David Oyelowo attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci 

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close