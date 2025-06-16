Black Celebrities with June Birthdays

People born in June possess a captivating blend of characteristics, thanks to their association with the zodiac signs Gemini and Cancer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Those born under the Gemini sign are versatile and sociable, making them the life of any gathering. Known as the “Jack of all Trades,” they bring creativity, adaptability, and optimism wherever they go. To celebrate a Gemini, think playful and dynamic—perhaps a gift that indulges their curiosity or an experience that offers spontaneity and social interaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cancer individuals are deeply intuitive and nurturing, with a penchant for close-knit gatherings where they can truly connect with loved ones. Represented by the crab, these people have a protective shell but are soft and caring inside. A celebration that speaks to their artistic spirit or involves intimate settings would be most appreciated.

RELATED STORY: Black Celebs with April Birthdays

RELATED STORY: Black Celebrity Birthdays: May

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From Zoe Saldana to Fantasia Barrino, some of the most influential Black celebrities are celebrating their birthdays in the month of June! They’ve left lasting marks in their industries, from the big screen to the boxing ring and center stage, see our full list of black celebrities born in June below.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The article ‘Black Celebrity with June Birthdays‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI