CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

Posted January 16, 2020

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram.

MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy!

From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

View this post on Instagram

adidas X IVY PARK unboxing #adidasxIVYPARK

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

2. Laverne Cox

3. Laverne Cox

4. Janelle Monae

5.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Latest
Help Haiti with George Lopez & Friends
Bruno Mars, Charlie Wilson Make Big Romantic Moves…
 10 hours ago
01.17.20
Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two
Louis Vuitton Partnering With NBA
 10 hours ago
01.17.20
11 items
Here Are The Best Celeb Style Moments Of…
 14 hours ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Tokyo Vanity…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Zazie Beetz Says Braids Might Be A Very…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Rapper Yo-Yo Celebrates 30 Years In Hiphop, Urban…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close