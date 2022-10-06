Beyoncé And Tiffany & Co. Threw A Party In Paris And These Celebs Were Invited

Beyoncé, in partnership with Tiffany & Co., closed out Paris Fashion Week 2022 with a star-studded soiree at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo. Of course, in true Bey fashion, no photos from the event exist. However, pictures of celebrities and their swanky outfits were captured.
The popping guest list included notable people like Victor Cruz, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, and more. While no pictures of Beyoncé attending her shindig have surfaced, the “Cozy” singer did post her latest campaign film with Tiffany & Co., and it is all that and then some!
The video features Queen Bey partying it up at an electric celebration while her song “Summer Renaissance” booms in the background. Skilled dancers, beautiful fashions, happy patrons, and a vibrant Beyoncé make up the entertaining reel. And if the Paris party was anything close to the one in this ad, we will bet our money that it was the best party during Paris Fashion Week.
Check out the stylish celebrities caught sliding into Bey and Tiffany & Co.’s private affair below.
1. Olivier RousteingSource:Getty
Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, attended the Bey x Tiffany & Co. festivity rocking an oversized black tuxedo and black sunglasses.
2. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell graced the party with her presence in a silver, ankle length trench coat, a black getup underneath, a silver choker, and black sunglasses.
3. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat sashayed to the party in a black leather trench coat, a black dress, and an abstract beauty beat that complimented her ensemble.
4. Victor CruzSource:Getty
Professional football player Victor Cruz was all smiles as he walked in the party in his black jacket, black pants, and black t-shirt.
5. Tyler The CreatorSource:Getty
Rapper Tyler The Creator stayed true to his unique swag and wore a pink sweater adorned with a red and pink scarf, khaki pants, and black loafers as his party attire.