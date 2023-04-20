Bernice Burgos is no stranger to making headlines over her buxom body and pretty face. So it’s no surprise the former vixen and influencer turned cheeks with her latest look — a sexy cutout gown by Laquan Smith. Bernice was photoed in the seductive look celebrate her birthday and it’s got the internet going crazy.
Bernice looks amazing but she also joins the likes of Lori Harvey, Kelly Rowland, who have all been spotted rocking the popular Laquan Smith gown. And even though each lady stylishly individualized to match their personality- as a collective, they all served.
When it comes to working looks, neither Harvey, Rowland, nor Burgos misses a beat. They all have expectational fashion taste, which is why we are not surprised to see them clad in the same hot dress. The Laquan Smith black cut-out turtleneck gown is a no-brainer for fashion lovers. Its sleek design and simple aesthetic make it easy to style. The $1,095 fitted frock is perfect for flaunting curves which works great for all three of the ladies’ fit bodies.
Harvey, Rowland, and Burgos wore the glamorous gown to different events with each lady giving the dress a slightly different vibe. Jump in below to see how the girls worked their fabulous Laquan Smith ensemble.
Bernice Burgos Sets The Internet Ablaze In This Sexy Laquan Smith Cutout Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey, who is no stranger to Laquan Smith designs, played no games in her gown. The SKN by LH CEO accented her dress with arm cuffs, diamond studs, and a luxurious floor-length black fur coat. When it comes to hair and makeup, Harvey is known for sticking to the “less is more” theory and this look was no different. She complemented the gown with a soft glam beat and her hair was done up in her signature top knot bun with a few strands of hairs framing one side of her face.
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland donned her Laquan Smith gown to a Glamour magazine event, and she looked amazing. Rowland took the vintage route by wearing her hair in a 60’s beehive ‘do that was accented by a black headband. Her accessories included diamond drop earrings, diamond rings, a mini silver tote, and bejeweled sandals.
3. Bernice Burgos
Bernice Burgos celebrated her birthday in the Laquan Smith turtleneck gown, and her curves were curving. The model looked effortless in the frock as she kept her accessories simple with diamond stud earrings and silver ankle-strap sandals. Burgos wore her hair in a half up, half down style and flaunted a natural makeup beat to complete her look.