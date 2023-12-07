Barbie Tingz: 10 Times Nicki Minaj Proved She Is The Princess Of Pink

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Pink is Nicki Minaj’s superpower.

Whether barbie, bubble gum, hot, or baby, it’s hard to think about the color pink without. Nicki owns the color, sparkles in the hue, and eats up the girlies every time she rocks it.

Since the “Pinkprint” artist first came on the music scene, she has been dripping in her favorite color. From hairstyles and wigs to whimsical outfits, gowns, and suits, Nicki has made the poppin’ color a staple in hip-hop and pop culture.

Early in her career, Nicki credited the color pink for spurring her curiosity, uniqueness, and creativity. While on the Ellen Show, she said her “whole era of being obsessed with pink and wearing pink hair,” was one of the most creative times in her life.

“Whether I was wearing a pink wig or just pink streaks in my hair, it became so synonymous with me that a lot of people gave me endorsement deals, so I think that actually helped me a lot in the long run,” said the sexy Sagittarius in 2016.

Nicki Minaj says the color pink wasn’t always accepted in the industry.

Conversely, the “Roman’s Revenge” artist has also blamed the color for fewer magazine covers and industry recognition. And though Nicki is Vogue’s December 2023 cover girl, she has previously stated that major fashion magazines asked her not to wear her signature pink hair.

During a 2022 interview with Joe Budden Nicki said, “They would always ask me not to wear pink hair. But I would see Katy Perry on the cover with pink hair, and I would see Lady Gaga on the cover with pink hair. I came in the game wearing pink hair.”

It is important to note that one of Nicki’s first major fashion covers (ELLE) featured the pink princess in a “toned-down” look. Nicki rocked a chic and sleek black leather jacket, wavy platinum tresses, and natural makeup on the 2013 cover.

Nicki Minaj is unapologetically pink – and posh – on her newest “Pink Friday 2” album cover.

Despite some outsider scrutiny around the color pink, Nicki continues to slay in the bright shade. Nicki returned to pink with her dual “Pink Friday 2” covers. One gave us futuristic pink vibes; the other screamed pink luxury and opulence.

The second one, featuring a custom gown by LaQuan Smith, still has fans talking.

“Pink Friday 2” comes out on Nicki’s 40th birthday, December 8! As we await her highly-anticipated album, we’ve compiled a gallery of her top pink-tastic looks.

Keep scrolling to see 10 times Nicki Minaj proved that she is our forever pink princess.

