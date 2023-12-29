Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2023

Published on December 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
US-MEXICO-OBAMA-CALDERON

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

It is now one of our favorite end-of-year traditions. Right after Christmas dinner and just before popping the champagne for New Year’s Eve, we get to see what our former POTUS Barack Obama had on his playlist this year.

On Friday (Dec. 29), Obama unveiled on X (formerly Twitter) the latest in his “best of” series, his favorite songs of 2023. As usual, the list offers a variety of genres, from R&B & Hip-Hop to Country and Pop. There’s even a bit of Afrobeats sprinkled in, as well.

The new list is a follow-up on two previous offerings of his favorite movies and books released this year. Judging by this list… let’s just say that we would have no problem giving our Forever Prez the aux cord.

Check out some of our favorites from the list below!

Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2023  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. “Since I Have A Lover” – 6Lack

2. “Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

3. “America Has A Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

4. “Water” – Tyla

5. “Unavailable” – Davido ft. Musa Keys

6. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

7. “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

8. “WY@” – Brent Faiyaz

9. “Me & U” – Tems

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close