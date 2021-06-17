HomeNational

Baby What? Nick Cannon's Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names

Posted June 17, 2021

28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Nick Cannon has kept busy in the pandemic, even if we aren’t talking about the return of Wild ‘N Out or his upcoming talk show on FOX. The television mogul welcomed his fifth and sixth children with Abby De La Rosa on Monday (June 14), even as he was rumored to have another baby on the way with model Alyssa Scott.

De La Rossa took to Instagram to share the bundles of joy as well as their names. So world, meet Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

If you’re busy making a “zillionaire” joke in your head over the name of Cannon’s new baby boy, you’re not alone. Social media decided to have a field day with the latest Cannon offspring in good humor and decent taste. Plus if you’re trying to break down Mixolydian, the name is Greek in origin and refers to the name applied to one of the ancient Greek harmoniai or tonoi, based on a particular octave species or scale; one of the medieval church modes; a modern musical mode or diatonic scale, related to the medieval mode.

Zion and Zillion are the latest set of twins for Cannon. He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, who turned 10 in 2021.

Cannon’s third and fourth children are with model Brittany Bell. The two have a son, Golden Sagon Cannon, born in 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born in 2020.

This brings us back to Zion and Zillion – and how social media couldn’t help but wonder about Nick being super fertile and the unique names he and his parents give the children. See more reactions below.

Photos
