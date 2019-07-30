CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant

Posted July 30, 2019

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


On July 3, one of our faves, Danielle Brooks, announced via social media that she is five months pregnant with her first child!

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” the Tony nominee captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test. 

 

And since her big news, the OITNB star has been sporting that growing belly on the red carpet and beyond, giving us all the mother-to-be glow!

Take a scroll of her owning her bump!

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t Rain On My Parade.

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Still in awe. 💘

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Hump Day. 🤰🏿

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

5.

6.

7.

Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 11 hours ago
07.31.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 1 day ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close