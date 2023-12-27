Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Paying Cardi B might not be the only person the habitual tea spiller, Tasha K, has to worry about. Kevin Hart is now coming for whatever coins she has left.

Spotted on The Blast, comedian/actor Kevin Hart is clapping back at Tasha K via legal avenues, accusing her of extortion and defamation.

The lawsuit comes after Tasha K dropped the latest Unwine With Tasha K episode featuring Hart’s former assistant, Miesha Shakes, accusing her former boss of being a serial adulterer and a responsible gambler.

According to the legal documents obtained by the website, Hart initially hit Tasha K with a cease and desist letter and let her know he was not playing the 6 figure fee to stop her from posting the interview.

Per The Blast:

In the filing, Kevin’s legal team says on November 22, 2023, they sent a letter to Tasha K regarding her “recent and ongoing violations of civil and criminal law.” Addressed with the infamous YouTuber’s real name, Latasha Transrina Kebe, the filing demanded that she “immediately cease and desist all such activity.” It continued:

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.”

Per The Blast’s reporting, Hart’s legal rep, Donte Mills, said an unknown person associated with acting on Tasha K’s instructions reached out to someone on Hart’s team, saying they would “publish a damaging story on social media (the “Story”).

If Hart didn’t want the story published, he would have to pay $250,000.

Social Media Is Clowning Tasha K

As expected, the reactions on X, formerly Twitter, are coming in, and they are all clowning Tasha K for not learning her lesson from the Cardi B situation.

“Everything Tasha K owns must be in her little niece name or something, cause she has clearly made a choice about how she moves,” Music Sermon creator Naima Cochran wrote on X.

LOL.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React was originally published on hiphopwired.com