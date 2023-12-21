Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We are very sure that when Bishop T.D. Jakes picked up his smartphone and opened up X, formerly Twitter; he didn’t think he would be trending for this outrageous reason.

The Senior Pastor of The Potter House has been trending all day long on X. No; it wasn’t because of some magnificent sermon he might have dropped, a new book, or some other business endeavor. It was because of the ongoing saga with Bad Boy general Sean Diddy Combs and some eye-opening accusations involving Jakes.

According to a TikTok video from user MYEi$HiA that found its way onto Elon Musk’s awful social media platform without a shred of proof, she claims R&B singer Cassie Ventura handed over evidence to the FBI further incriminating Diddy and a full month after she dropped the bombshell lawsuit accusing the music mogul of disgusting sexual violence against her during their decade-old relationship.

Cassie and Diddy have since settled their legal issues. Still, Ventura’s use of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Adult Survivors Act opened the floodgates for other women to come forward with claims against the rapper and other prominent celebs.

MYEi$HiA went on to claim that Cassie handed the FBI a burner phone belonging to Diddy’s other ex, Kim Porter, whom he had four children with, and tapes from Diddy’s alleged parties.

How Exactly T.D. Jakes Allegedly Became Involved With The Mess

T.D. Jakes’ supposed involvement in the alleged shenanigans came after the TikToker claimed the existence of an email mentioning the pastor who also happened to preside over Kim Porter’s burial following her tragic passing in November 2018.

She also shared a clip of an unknown man who, again, without a shred of proof, claims Cassie turned over tapes of Diddy’s parties featuring numerous prominent individuals, including Jake, who allegedly slept with multiple men while attending the parties.

Again, there is no proof of this, so take all of this with the tiniest grain of salt possible. Still, social media will be social media, and the reactions are something else.

