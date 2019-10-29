CLOSE
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.

Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.

So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.

1. EKI

EKI Source:Getty

2. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

3. ILI (FF) Naolila (FF)

ILI (FF) Naolila (FF) Source:Getty

4. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

5. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

6. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

7. Wuman

Wuman Source:Getty

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

I have a little secret to share with y’all about how I created this Top( for a little laugh and hopefully inspiration ).#lagosfashionweek2019⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ❗️IGTV video coming soon ❗️⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ S/O ⁣ @shop__tessa for the pants , it’s a killa⁣ @hairsbychris my hair stylist ⁣ Y’all had a girl feeling and looking super nice ❤️ . ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But meanwhile, enjoy my last few favorite shots from this look ❤️. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #imakewhatiwear #fashionbloggers #black #futuristic #minibag #sequence #fashiondesigner #fashiongirl #voguemagazine #stylepost #fashionoutfits #ootdinspo #lfw #lagosfashionweek #fashionweek #fashioninspiration #styleinspirations #personalstyleblog

13.

14.

15.

16. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

17. DZYN

DZYN Source:Getty

18. Jermaine Bleu

Jermaine Bleu Source:Getty

19. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

20. Orange Culture

Orange Culture Source:Getty

21. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

22.

23.

24.

