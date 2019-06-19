A Very Pregnant Amber Rose Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Pregnancy Flat Tummy Tea

In today’s absurd social media antics that deserve a dragging news,is catching flack for promoting a new product — pregnancy flat tummy tea. WTF?!

The muva rosebud posted a photo sporting a long blonde wig (which was jarring enough) holding a package of “organic pregnancy tea.” She captioned the photo,

“Food baby or real baby @flattummyco knows bloat’s a total B*TCH! They’ve just launched an Organic Pregnancy Tea to help us moms with those bloated, nauseous, blah feeling days! It’s safe to take while pregnant and breastfeeding. Check out flattummyco.com for their full line up now!”

In case you aren’t familiar with how flat tummy tea works, it basically makes you use the bathroom. It contains a laxative, which, for a pregnant woman isn’t so safe when taken in large quantities.

According to AmericanPregnancy.org,

Your doctor may suggest taking a mild laxative. One mild laxative, considered to be safe to take during pregnancy, is milk of magnesia. Your doctor may also recommend taking a bulk-producing agent like Metamucil.

You should always consult your doctor before taking any stronger medication. In addition, make sure you do not overuse laxatives. This can cause diarrhea, leading to fluid loss, and make you more likely to reach for them in the future.

If that isn’t alarming enough, how can anyone, including a currently pregnant woman, be promoting other pregnant women to lose weight during their pregnancy. Weight gain during pregnancy is healthy (to an extent) as a growing baby needs nourishment.

Aside from the thousands of comments under her Instagram photo, here’s how people are taking it on Twitter…

