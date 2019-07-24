CLOSE
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

Posted July 24, 2019

Lela Rochon Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty


I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he’s never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name.

Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches.

Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn’s Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy.

We’re going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now! Check her out through the years:

