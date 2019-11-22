CLOSE
9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come In One Size Fits All

Posted November 22, 2019

Lizzo Performs At O2 Academy Brixton, London

Source: Gus Stewart / Getty


F what a hater got to say, Lizzo is bodacious, bad and sexy! The Grammy award nominated artist uses her platform to promote body positivity and show her fellow plus size ladies, you don’t have to shy away from your femininity or sexuality because of your size, you can embrace it. Some things we learned from the “bad b*tch”: confidence is sexy, big girls are popping and you can do what you want with your body if it makes you feel good. Keep scrolling for these sexy Lizzo moments that remind us sexiness doesn’t come in one size fits all.

1. When She Twerked Like This On The Gram’

View this post on Instagram

“Pepper is just dry hot sauce” 🔥

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

2. When She Gave Us A Full Moon View

3. When She Told Us To Taste The Rainbow

4. When She Showed Us Her Cheeky Talent

View this post on Instagram

Y’all just thought I played the flute 😏🍑

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

5. When She Showed Us How To Properly Drink Champagne

View this post on Instagram

Really puts the pain in champagne 🤦🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

6. When She Stripped On The ‘Gram For Us

Highly effective promo for “Hustlers”

7. When She Gave Us Dolly Parton On The Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram

MOOD4EVA

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

8. When She Gave Us This Slow Motion Twerk

9. When She Showed off Her Pole Skills

