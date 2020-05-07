9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

It’s been a while since Adele pop up on our timelines — Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than break the Internet!

Adele isn’t the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

2. Tokyo Vanity View this post on Instagram Let me help y’all better see my vision wheew child 😍🥰 @bodybyted we coming for the summerrrrrrrrrrr A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:41pm PST “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tokyo Vanity revealed her shocking weight loss on social media. The outspoken reality TV star made a lifestyle change and teamed up with trained Body By Ted, who helped her shed over 50 pounds through his vigorous workout program.

5. Shonda Rhimes View this post on Instagram #WorldSmileDay 😃 📷: Christopher Patey #THR A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Oct 4, 2019 at 7:34am PDT TV show runner and mastermind Shonda Rhimes took her health into her own hands and made a massive lifestyle change that resulted in her losing a whopping 150 pounds through diet and exercise. “I did not do it because I thought I would become beautiful like in the movies,” Rhimes said in a 2017 interview with Health.com. “I did it because I could not walk up a short flight up stairs without stopping to take a break and wiping sweat from my brow. I did it because my body was physically rebelling against the brain that had been ignoring it for so long.”

6. Mo’Nique View this post on Instagram WEST NYACK, LIVETY LIVE WE HERE!!! @correyb WE PLAY 2 MUCH!!! NOV 8th & 9th. 2 SHOWS FRIDAY 2 SHOWS SATURDAY. BE YOUR OWN SUPER MODEL❤️LOVE US 4 REAL!!! A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on Nov 8, 2019 at 6:29am PST Comedienne Mo’Nique put in a lot of fancy footwork to drop down to her smallest size since she was 17. The larger-than-life personality weighs less than 200 pounds doing dance workout classes with her trainer Dwight Holt Jr. “For me it was with no surgery, no pre-packaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.