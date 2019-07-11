Thursday (July 11) is National 7-Eleven Day and you know what that means? Free Slurpees!

The Slurpee first hit the scene back in 1966 when 7-Eleven modified the machine used to make the Icee. They branded their version of the drink as the Slurpee because of the sound the slushy makes as its sucked through a straw.

So, grab your free Slurpee and mix it up with us this year! Check out five ways to spike your Slurpee below.

Source: Spoon University

7 Ways to Spike Your Free Slurpee This 7-Eleven Day was originally published on 92q.com