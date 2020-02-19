CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

7 Songs That Prove Pop Smoke Was The Party Anthem Purveyor

Posted 24 hours ago

Pop Smoke Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Pop Smoke’s burgeoning career was cut short early Wednesday (February 19) when the New York rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

He exploded onto the scene back in 2019 with “Welcome To The Party,” following up shortly with “Dior.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old at the time of his death, but created memorable music that was sure to invigorate any party. Check out some of his best work below.

Related: Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home Invasion

7 Songs That Prove Pop Smoke Was The Party Anthem Purveyor  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Welcome to the Party

2. Dior

3. Christopher Walking

4. Sweetheart ft. Fivio Foreign

5. Meet The Woo

6. Gatti with Travis Scott

7. Flexing

Latest
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie…
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
3 Black History Makers You Should Know
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
BlaqueStone | Why Am I Hear?
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
Royce Da 5’9″ On Being The Friend Between…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 18 hours ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 19 hours ago
02.20.20
So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost…
 20 hours ago
02.20.20
KiKi Says She Hates These Things About Girls…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
The Black Business Association's Salute To "Black History Awards Dinner"
Janet Jackson Writes Tribute To Ja’Net DuBois
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close