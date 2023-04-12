Pregnant celebrities are popping up on our social media timelines, and we can’t get enough of their burgeoning bellies. Stars like Rihanna, Naomi Osaka, Da Brat, and more make our ovaries jump whenever we run across a picture that documents their beautiful pregnancy journey.
Expecting celebrities have played a major role in redefining what pregnancy typically looks like. From their daring clothing choices to their very active lifestyles, these celebs are doing pregnancy their way. Rihanna single-handedly changed the maternity fashion game forever with her audacious style. The Fenty CEO openly exposed and embraced her baby bump through crop tops and sheer ensembles. While Da Brat’s pregnancy journey gives hope to women who decide to become pregnant later in their lives.
Because these ladies are doing pregnancy oh-so-well, and to also honor Black Maternal Health Week, here are seven celebrities that are slaying their pregnancy and giving us major maternity magic! Check them out below!
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna is a pregnant goddess! She will go down in history as one of the most stylish pregnant women ever! We’ve enjoyed watching her embrace her maternity journeys and fiercely style her baby bumps.
2. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty
Naturi Naughton is glowing beyond words during her pregnancy. The Power star hasn’t skipped a beat since dropping her pregnancy news, and we admire her tenacity.
3. Da BratSource:Getty
Da Brat is absolutely slaying her pregnancy, and we couldn’t be happier for her and her boo, Jesseca. The veteran rapper proves that your “happily ever after” can happen at the least expected times.
4. Anifa Mvuemba
Anifa Mvuemba, owner of popular clothing brand Hanifa, seems to be living a dream as an established entrepreneur and mother-to-be. She is gracefully showing her audience a beautiful balancing act.
5. Naomi Osaka
Whatever Naomi Osaka does is goals! The tennis phenomenon is effortlessly working her pregnancy, only giving us a glimpse of her journey here and there. In this picture, she is serving major maternity fashion while kicking it in her birth country, Japan.
6. Grace Byers
Grace Byers stole our hearts with her pregnancy news, and she deserves all the blessings and more! We can’t wait to see her little angel; we know she and her husband will be the most doting parents!
7. Chrisean Rock
Chrisean Rock looks gorgeous pregnant, and her glow is undeniable. While her relationship may have publicly suffered its ups and downs, we hope this baby brings her much joy and peace.