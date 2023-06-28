99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tia Mowry is a beloved Black entertainer. Since her debut alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry on Sister, Sister, in the 90s, she has been a positive role model<to her fans. We’ve been rocking with Tia since she was a pre-teen and now, well into womanhood, she continues to inspire us with her ever-evolving brand and dedication to being her best self.

Tia Mowry is the cover star of our June/July ‘Truth’ issue, where she opens up about her life-changing experience in therapy, the grief of losing her grandmother and niece, and how it all challenged her to pursue happiness like never before.

Letter From The Editor: Tia Mowry Is In Her Blessings Era

Through dozens of bodies of work like Sister, Sister, The Game, Twitches, The Mistletones, Seventeen Again, and her various platforms on Instagram, Tik Tok, Youtube, and Tia And Tamera reality TV show, Tia’s #blackgirlmagic resonates with us all.

When asked where she sees herself in the next few years, Tia responded, “People often ask me, ‘Where do you see yourself in 10 years or 15 years?’ and I see myself living in Portofino, Italy, having a nice glass of wine and eating some pasta. And just enjoying my life.”

BTS: Tia Mowry Covers HelloBeautiful ‘Truth’ Cover

As we explore this new version of Tia, in her self-proclaimed “blessings era,” we’re also looking back at her growth over the years. keep scrolling to see these throwback photos of Tia from the 90s til now.

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com