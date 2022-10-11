Cardi B is officially 30 years old today. What’s not to love about the confident, stylish, and opinionated MC? She’s got the music world on lock currently with a bevy of hits from her critically acclaimed single “Hot Sh*t” to her infectious Trap anthem “Up.” Cardi has made a few historic feats throughout her career, too.
Over the last four years, the Bronx born rapper has earned five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 for popular classics such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin along with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In March, the former Love & Hip-Hop star became the first female artist to have every song on an album reach RIAA-certified Platinum status. Did we mentioned she made Forbes 30 under 30 list, too?
Cardi has a lot to celebrate this year from her record breaking feats to the birth of her young son Wave Set whom she welcomed in September with her hubby and superstar rapper Offset.
On Oct. 11, fans showered the mother of two with love and birthday wishes in honor of her 30th birthday.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CARDI B BIG LIBRA. YOU DESERVE THE WORLD AND MORE,” wrote one fan. While another person commented, “30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday Cardi B.”
Cardi thanked fans for all of their love and support with a simple tweet that read: “Thanks my loves.”
We absolutely love Cardi. She oozes authenticity every time she steps in front of the mic and slays the red carpet with her head-turning style. In honor of the star’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look back six times the rapper made historic strides while staying true to her unapologetic and vibrant self.
6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cardi B Wins A GrammySource:Getty
In 2019, Cardi B, took home her first Grammy for the Best Rap Album, thanks to her critically acclaimed debut project, Invasion of Privacy. The Hip-Hop titan showed up to the historic occasion in style, wearing a vintage 1997 gown designed by the late Thierry Mugler.
The elegant white fringed embroidered piece appeared in Mugler’s spring/summer showcase in the late 90s.
2. She’s Honored With Billboard’s Women of the Year AwardSource:Getty
Cardi made history again in 2020, after she was honored with Billboard’s prestigious “Women of the year Award” during the Billboard Women In Music ceremony. The Hip-Hop star was praised for using her gigantic platform to speak out against police brutality and the injustice that occurred following the death of Breonna Taylor.
3. She Becomes The First Rapper To Cover VogueSource:Getty
The Bronx born femcee became the first rapper to cover Vogue in 2019. Shot. by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, Cardi graced the iconic fashion magazine cover wearing a beautiful Michael Kors dress as she held her then one year old daughter Kulture.
4. Cardi Shut’s Down 2022 Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Cardi B sent fashion connoisseurs into a heart eye tizzy after she stormed the streets of Paris in a number of rare pieces designed by some of the biggest names in fashion.
At one point during the jam-packed event, Cardi was spotted wearing Balenciaga’s tabloid-print coat and an extra-wide brimmed hat from their fall 2021 couture collection. The star paired the eye catching look with black gloves, heels and a pair of colorful statement earrings.
5. Cardi Wears A Rare Thierry Mugler GownSource:Getty
Then, Cardi cranked things up a notch after she wore an extremely rare gown from Thierry Mugler during the designer’s special exhibit at the MAD.
Stylist Kollin Carter dazzled up the star in two archival looks from the fashion house, one of them being this stunning 1995 Mugler gown, complete with red sequins and a large feathered collar. Cardi’s cinched waist was on full display as she posed for paparazzi in the smoldering piece.
Not to mention, she had just given birth to baby Wave weeks before dazzling in the rare ensemble.
6. Cardi Headlines London’s Wireless FestivalSource:Getty
Cardi B performed to a sold out audience at London’s famous Wireless Festival in July. The vibrant MC took to the stage with infectious energy in a custom sequin embroidered body suit as she made fans go crazy with hits off her latest album.