50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Posted November 5, 2019

Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It’s also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We’ve been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

1. KERRY WASHINGTON

KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty

Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California wearing her hair in a high bun.

2. KERRY WASHINGTON

KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty

The best part about it was behind was blinged out with the words boss in a barrette!

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. We love the gold string she incorporated into her natural hair and the undercut!

4. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Just gorgeous!

5. SOLANGE

SOLANGE Source:Getty

Only Solange could wear a du rag to the Met Gala and make it fashion. We stan!

6. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

KiKi Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala might be our favorite natural hair moment of 2019.

7. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

Gorgeous in Gucci.

8. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg never disappoints with her natural hair looks. We love the cornrows on her!

9. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

10. VIOLA DAVIS

VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty

Viola Davis wears her natural afro on stage.

11. VIOLA DAVIS

VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty

Viola Davis sports all white at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

12. DANAI GURIRA

DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty

We are living for Danai Gurira’s defined afro.

13. DANAI GURIRA

DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty

She looks gorgeous in this white and black outfit!

14. JANELLE MONAE

JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty

#TeamBeautiful loves a sleek pony with a textured tail.

15. JANELLE MONAE

JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty

Janelle Monae looks so classic and chic!

16. KERRY WASHINGTON

KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty

Kerry Washington looks fab with her textured bob.

17. KERRY WASHINGTON

KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty

Stunning!

18. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg is showing off her natural curls and we love.

19. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

She looks so pretty and professional!

20. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

I love what KiKi Layne did with her faux locs.

21. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

This updo is gorgeous.

22. DANAI GURIRA

DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty

I love this elegant updo.

23. DANAI GURIRA

DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty

Danai Gurira looks so beautiful!

24. REGINA KING

REGINA KING Source:Getty

We love colored braids!

25. REGINA KING

REGINA KING Source:Getty

These purple braids are perfect pulled back.

26. DANIELLE BROOKS

DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks looks great with her finger coils.

27. DANIELLE BROOKS

DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty

We love how bright and beautiful Brooks looks in orange.

28. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

Actress Yara Shahidi puts her curls in a big top bun.

29. YARA SHAHIDI

YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty

Her hair brings the whole outfit together.

30. ISSA RAE

ISSA RAE Source:Getty

Issa Rae looks gorgeous on the Today Show wearing her natural hair in what looks like a wash and go.

31. JILL SCOTT

JILL SCOTT Source:Getty

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,michigan,three quarter length,incidental people,jill scott – singer,fox theatre – detroit,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan

32. JILL SCOTT

JILL SCOTT Source:Getty

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,sunglasses,michigan,incidental people,jill scott – singer,fox theatre – detroit,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan

33. LENA WAITHE

LENA WAITHE Source:WENN

BET Awards 2019 red carpet

34. LENA WAITHE

LENA WAITHE Source:WENN

BET Awards 2019 red carpet

35. NATASHA ROTHWELL

NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Natasha Rothwell at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,waist up,film industry,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,hbo,academy of television arts and sciences,north hollywood,insecure – television show,natasha rothwell

36. NATASHA ROTHWELL

NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,film industry,california,city of los angeles,females,four people,three quarter length,emmy awards,hbo,academy of television arts and sciences,north hollywood,bestpix,issa rae,kendrick sampson,yvonne orji,insecure – television show,natasha rothwell

37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

39. GABRIELLE UNION

GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty

We love these twists swept to one side. z

40. GABRIELLE UNION

GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty

Just gorgeous!

41. TARAJI P. HENSON

TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN

A textured ponytail is instant volume for the hair.

42. TARAJI P. HENSON

TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN

She looks gorgeous!

43. ALICIA KEYS

ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty

Alicia Keys rocks her Type 3 curls!

44. ALICIA KEYS

ALICIA KEYS Source:Kool & Gang VIP

What a cute outfit.

45. RIHQANNA

RIHQANNA Source:Getty

Rihanna rocking her faux locs on the set of Oceans 8. We love the updo!

46. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

Rihanna rocking her faux locs down.

47. SLICK WOODS

SLICK WOODS Source:Getty

Model Slick Woods repping for the cropped cuties.

48. ALEK WEK

ALEK WEK Source:Getty

Alek Wek looking gorgeous on the red carpet with her close cut.

49. ALEK WEK

ALEK WEK Source:Getty

Supermodel style.

50. MEAGAN GOOD

MEAGAN GOOD Source:Getty

I love when Meagan Good rocks faux locs.

