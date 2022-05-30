5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Happy birthday to the style icon that is Remy Ma ! Today, the rapper turns 42 years old and we’re celebrating her style and grace all day long.

The rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, first graced us with her presence in the early 2000s and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since! From the first time we were introduced to her in her signature, blonde bangs, and black bob to her more recent iconic fashion sense and everything in between, Remy Ma has not only given us killer rhymes but also killer style and fashion envy for days. And today, while we celebrate the beauty’s 42nd birthday, we can’t help but to look back at all the times she’s given us style goals.

