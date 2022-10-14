5 Times Latto Showed Off Her ‘Big Energy’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Latto

has quickly carved a name for herself in Hip-Hop’s competitive landscape. In 2019, the Georgia-bred femcee lit up the industry with her popular single “B*tch From da Souf,” a song that appeared on her breakout EP,

Big Latto.

The meteoric tune instantly became a fan favorite and dominated the billboard Hot 100 chart. But the 23-year-old star didn’t let her foot off the gas.

In 2022, the self-proclaimed “Clayco Queen” dropped her viral hit “Big Energy,” the lead single from her second studio album, 777 (2022). The tune, the star’s highest-charting single to date, peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 after its debut.

Latto’s bold bars and infectious flow have earned her several nominations in just a short time, including one for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and the Top Rap Female Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. This week, the rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, received a Grammy nod. It may feel as though Latto has hit the jackpot over the last year, but her career certainly didn’t blossom by luck.

Latto burst onto the Hip-Hop scene at 16 years old after she won The Rap Game, a reality TV show where aspiring rappers compete for a chance to sign a record deal with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def. The reality TV series helped to shine a light on her significant stage presence and punchy lyrics.

“To this day, people still remember me from the show,” the star told Who What Wear during an interview in May. “It was an early introduction to the world, and [it] prepped me for what was to come.” Before appearing on the show, Latto was already cutting her teeth in the industry. She started rapping at just eight years old, and by 10, she was already laying down tracks in the studio.

Last year, “The Biggest” rapper changed her name from Mulatto to Latto after being criticized for using the offensive term as her moniker. The name change was a revelation of sorts for the young Hip-Hop titan.

“The new name Latto, in reference to the lottery and the jackpot aesthetic, it’s been manifesting positive energy for me versus the Mulatto name,” Latto said. “I feel like I didn’t even know it, but I [was] harboring this negative energy. I [was] bringing this negative energy with me, and it was holding me back from a lot of opportunities.”

Since then, opportunities have been flooding in like crazy for the star, and she’s crushing every single last one of them with “BIG ENERGY,” might we add. Latto isn’t letting anything get her way on her road to Hip-hop domination. Let’s take a look back at five times the star left a massive mark on the industry with her incredible talent and bold persona.

5 Times Latto Showed Off Her ‘Big Energy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com