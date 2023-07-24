5 Must Haves From Brandon Blackwood’s ‘Brandie Collection’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Brandon Blackwood had turned his talents towards Barbiecore. The designer dropped the

Brandie

collection, offering some of his signature designs in pink. It has a unique retro aesthetic centers on Black women, and we are here for it!

The collection features bags in various shades, shapes, textures, and finishes. Shoppers can choose from hand-knitted leathers, studded crystals, sun-protective fabrics, crocodile embossed suede, and cracked metallics. There are pastel minks, acrylic marbles, miniature duffles, and several hardware options.

No matter what kind of “Brandie” you are, you will find something to tote as you take on the day!

“Brandie” also offers different types of products. It includes shoes, swim separates, and sunglasses. The swimwear even has UPF 30 protective fabric that will help protect melanin as you soak up some sun.





Blackwood constantly surprises fans by creating unexpected drops, new themes, and one-of-one creations. His designs are a favorite among other celebrities like Beyoncé and Saweetie.

After rising to fame by creating a series of “it bags,” he shocked everyone by creating a custom gown for Sheryl Lee Ralph. She accepted her (seriously belated) Emmy in 2022 in the brand’s first dress, immediately elevating the brand’s rising stature. Blackwood followed up his first few successes with a fun swim collection called BB Swim that continues to expand.

He previously dropped a 420 collection and even partnered with Starbucks on slings to help you tuck your hydration.

See what he is serving up with the Brandie collection below.

