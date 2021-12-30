HomeLifestyle

5 Fashion Trends You'll See In 2022

Balmain - Runway - Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


2021 brought us lots of stylish moments. From the Bottega Veneta shoes that took over the summer months, to the luxury brand collaborations (The North Face X Gucci, Balenciaga X Gucci, hell – even Skims X Fendi), we’ve seen tons of great looks that inspired our wardrobes.

Although we’re entering 2022 with a lingering COVID variant that has the power to put us under another lockdown, as history has shown, a few viruses won’t stop the fashion show. Over the next couple of months, the masses will show up and show out, whether they’re in the comforts of their backyards, doing it for the gram, or making extremely cautious in person appearances.

This year, we’re taking a slight visit to the early 2000’s where bra tops and extremely low-rise pants were a thing, and the trends will even dabble in sequins overload. If you need some inspiration on what trends are poppin’ in 2022, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are 5 trends you’ll absolutely see in 2022 – as told by the runway story tellers.

1. Sequins

Sequins Source:Getty

2022 is all about sparkling. From sequins dresses to shimmery mini skirts, you’ll want to add all the shine to this season’s wardrobe lineup. Much like this gorgeous Balmain dress from their Spring/Summer 2022 collection, this cutesy, overly embellished dress will give you the perfect flare for any fancy outing.

 

2. Bright and Bold

Bright and Bold Source:Getty

We went from barely being seen in 2020, to stepping out a little bit in 2021, to being completely attention-grabbing in 2022. Expect to step out in extremely bright, bold colors. Take this stunning look from Versace’s Spring 2022 collection, it’s the perfect statement ensemble to re-enter the world, once it opens up again.

3. Bra tops

Bra tops Source:Getty

Crop tops just got a bit more intimate. In 2022, expect to see more bra tops, possibly partnered with maxi skirts and wide leg trousers. It’s a modern spin on the early 2000’s trend that featured extremely low-cut pants with barely there bralettes.

 

4. Sheer

Sheer Source:Getty

2022 is the year of more skin – or at the very least the illusion of it. If you’re not showing off your midsection with a bra top, then you can take advantage of some sheer statement pieces. Whether you’re wearing a see through blouse or dress, get ready to show some skin – both in a subtle or overt way.

 

5. Cut Outs

Cut Outs Source:Getty

No one does cut outs like Laquan Smith. During his runway show from September 2021’s fashion week, the designer sent a couple of gorgeously crafted cut out ensembles down the runway. Skin is in in 2022! 

