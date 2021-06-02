HomeNews One

5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second Album

Posted June 2, 2021

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

We’re celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, and what would modern day R&B music be without the impact of Whitney Houston?

This week marks the 34th anniversary of her Diamond-selling sophomore LP, which produced multiple number one hits and created some classic karaoke moments over the years for sure.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From her GRAMMY-winning hit lead single “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to the pre-album closer “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” — one of four Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers off this album alone! — Whitney was without a doubt in her bag during this era of her career. We’re just honored the celebrate it on the album’s 34th anniversary.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Tune in below to hear five definitive songs from Whitney, the 1987 album from an artist many refer to as The Greatest Voice Of All:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second Album  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

Number one and GRAMMY-nominated for “Song Of The Year”? The only thing that made this song better was her unforgettable 1987 concert in Saratoga Springs, New York being used as the official music video.

2. “Love Will Save the Day”

Even though it didn’t top the Hot 100, “Love Will Save the Day” was still successful enough to make it to the top 10 on the chart even without an official video being released to support. 

3. “So Emotional”

“So Emotional” ended up being so big for Whitney’s career. The upbeat banger ranks as the sixth best charting song of 1988, not to mention fourth most-played over on the club charts. 

4. “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

Even though Whitney herself admitted she didn’t even like the record initially, we’re glad The Voice went along and blessed the broken-hearted with yet another number one Hot 100 hit. 

5. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

There’s probably isn’t a person in the world that hasn’t heard “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”! Even after her unfortunate death in 2012, the song re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 and gave her one of two posthumous Top 40 hits.

Eternal queen, indeed.

Latest
Vanessa Bryant Says She Didn’t Approve “Mambacita” Nike…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
What’s Trending? Are Bonnets & Durags Acceptable To…
 3 days ago
06.01.21
‘Catfish’ Star Kamie Crawford On Owning Her Curves…
 4 days ago
06.01.21
Singer Who Really Sang Milli Vanilli Songs John…
 1 week ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 1 week ago
05.27.21
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 1 week ago
05.26.21
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut…
 1 week ago
05.26.21
5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police…
 1 week ago
05.26.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 1 week ago
05.26.21
NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is…
 1 week ago
05.26.21
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.21
Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.21
Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close