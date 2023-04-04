If you’re a fan of Jay Z and Beyonce, you know the number four is of great significance to the Carters. Jay Z and Beyonce wed on April 4, 2008, and this year marks the billionaire couple’s 15th wedding anniversary. While limited footage of the nuptials has ever been made viewable to the public, their invite-only ceremony included names like Kelly Rowland, Gwenyth Paltrow, and their closest celebrity friends.
According to People, the elaborate exchange of “I do’s” was held at”13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.” A source described the wedding as” spiritual and emotional.”
Four seems to follow the Carters. Beyonce was born on September 4 and Jay Z on December 4. They named their firstborn, Blue Ivy. Blue is Jay Z’s favorite hue (but you knew that already) and Ivy, pronounced IV, is the Roman numeral for four. Jay Z released one of his most critically-acclaimed album 4:44 on June 30, 2017. During her Live at Roseland: Elements of 4, Bey explained the significance of the number.
“On April 4, 2008 — eight divided by two is four — [Jay Z] put a ring on it.”
And mama Tina shared an intimate glimpse at the Carters moments after they tied the knot.
So here’s to Jay and Bey on their 15th wedding anniversary. Keep scrolling for pics of the power couple through the years.
44 Photos Of Jay Z And Beyonce Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles attend the Rosa Cha by Amir Slama Spring/Summer 2004 Collection at Bryant Park during the 7th on Sixth Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 13, 2003 in New York City.
2. Jay-Z and Beyonce Together In New YorkSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles leave Ciprianis Restaraunt on West Broadway on November 26, 2004 in New York City.
3. Beyonce Knowles and Jay-ZSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z attend the Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Game
4. Jay-Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles attend the EMI Music Publishing 2004 Holiday Party
5. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004
6. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles during Celebrities Attend Miami Heat vs New Jersey Nets Playoff Game – May 14, 2006 at Continental Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.
7. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY, NY – AUGUST 31: Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z attend 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 31, 2006 in New York City.
8. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at The Armory, New York City.
9. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive to the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena Miami, Florida (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
10. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce perform at Princes Trust Urban Music Festival, Earls Court, London, Britain – 08 May 2004.
11. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z during the swearing in of Barack Obama as the 44th US president in Washington on January 20, 2009.
12. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce during the men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Robin Soderling of Sweden on day fifteen of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.
13. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 30: Jay-Z, Lebron James and Beyonce attends the Opening Night at the 40/40 Club in Las Vegas, NV December 30, 2007. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,males,females,nightclub,jay-z,lebron james,nevada,las vegas,beyonce knowles,premiere event
14. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Singer Beyonce Knowles (L) and rapper Jay-Z attend New Yorkers for Children’s 2008 gala at Cipriani in New York City.
15. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z during Celebrities Attend New York Knicks Vs New Jersey Nets Game – April 16, 2007 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.
16. Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2014 Met GalaSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce attend the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, 05 May 2014.
17. Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2015 Met GalaSource:Getty
Singer Beyonce Knowles and husband Jay Z attend the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the exhibition ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, on 04 May 2015.
18. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce attend the Golden State Warriors game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.
19. Beyonce And Jay-Z “On The Run II” Tour – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Beyonce (L) and JAY-Z perform onstage during the ‘On The Run II’ Tour at Rose Bowl on September 22, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
20. Beyonce and Jay-Z “On the Run II” Tour – HoustonSource:Getty
Jay-Z perform onstage during the “On the Run II” Tour at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
21. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
22. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
23. Beyonce and Jay-Z at Golden State Warriors NBA PlayoffsSource:Getty
OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 29: Jay-Z and Beyonce sit courtside as the Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
24. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 – ShowSource:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
25. Jay-Z and Beyonce look on in the fourth quarter during game 1 of round 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Oakland, CalifSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce look on in the fourth quarter during game 1 of round 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,california,looking,basketball – sport,jay-z,human interest,beyonce knowles,oracle arena,new orleans pelicans,round two,golden state warriors,oakland – california,game one
26. Jay-Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
27. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce watch from courtside during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
28. Beyonce and Jay-Z at Golden State Warriors NBA PlayoffsSource:Getty
Jay-Z drinks while sitting next to his wife Beyonce while watching the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of their NBA second-round playoff series at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday, May 10, 2019.
29. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend “The Lion King” European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
30. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z sit courtside as the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
31. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
32. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
33. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
34. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on June 05, 2021 in New York City.
35. Beyonce and Jay-Z watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals at The Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals at The Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
36. New Yorkers for Children 2008 GalaSource:Getty
37. TEN-US OPEN-DJOKOVIC-NADALSource:Getty
Entertainer Jay-Z (L) and wife Beyoncé (R) watch the men’s final match between number one seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and number two seed Rafael Nadal of Spain at the US Open tennis tournament September 12, 2011 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
38. Diddy Unforgiveable Woman Fragrance PartySource:Getty
Singer Beyonce Knowles (L) and Rapper Jay-Z attend Diddy’s ‘Unforgiveable Woman’ fragrance launch party in New York.
39. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay-Z (L) and Beyoncé in Givenchy Haute Couture attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2014 Costume Institute Gala featuring the opening of the exhibit “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”
40. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z (Photo by Penske Media via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,jay-z,gala,beyonce knowles
41. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
42. Jay Z and Beyonce through the yearsSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles attend the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Show, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA – 30 Mar 2019
43. Jay Z and Beyonce at the 65th GRAMMY AwardsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.