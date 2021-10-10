HomeNews

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 

Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Hard to believe that it’s been 23 years since Mya released her self-titled debut album. The 1998 project helped put Mya, born Mýa Marie Harrison, on the world stage. Assisted by singles like “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo not to mention the Silkk the Shocker collab “Movin’ On,” the album certainly made its mark in the minds of late-nineties R&B lovers.

Fast forward to present day, and Mya still looks as amazing as ever. A steady line of performance dates keeps her busy, and she’s continued to release new music over the years. Still, cuts like “Best of Me” remix, which featured Jay-Z, will always hold a special place in time for fans.

And so, without futher ado, here’s a gallery of the most picture perfect moments starring R&B’s very own Mya. Happy Birthday!!

1. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards

2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

2. She Doesn’t Age!!

3. Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party

Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party

Source:Getty

4. Live From Philly

5. The 58th GRAMMY Awards

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

6. Behind the Scenes

7. Mýa performs at Diva Fridays at G5ive Lounge

Mýa performs at Diva Fridays at G5ive Lounge

Source:WENN

8. Songbird

9. Mya on a Radio Run

Mýa visits Hot 105 FM and 99 Jamz

Source:WENN

10. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party

Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

Source:Getty

11. Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Source:WENN

12. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party – Arrivals

Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

Source:Getty

13. Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Source:WENN

14. 2016 BET Awards

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source:WENN

15. Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Overtown Music and Arts Festival

Source:WENN

16. Essence Magazine’s 8th Annual Black Women in Music event

Essence Magazine&apos;s 8th Annual Black Women in Music event

Source:WENN

17. The 58th Annual Grammy Awards

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals

Source:WENN

18. The 59th GRAMMY Awards

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

19. MTV Video Music Awards

Mya - MTV Video Music Awards

Source:Getty

20. The Color of Royalty

21. 59th GRAMMY Awards

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

22. A Girl’s Gotta Eat

23. MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards Mya

Source:Getty

24. Smile

25. 18th Annual For Sisters Only

18th Annual For Sisters Only

Source:Getty

26. Mya Lanksy

27. Video Music Awards

Mya MTV Video Music Awards

Source:Getty

28. Beauty is Her Name

29. The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London

The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London

Source:Getty

30. Back to Black

