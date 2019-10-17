CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were The Epitome Of Black (Stylish) Love

Posted 22 hours ago

Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty


After a whirlwind courtship and pretty amazing wedding, on October 17 Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir celebrated their second anniversary as husband and wife.

“Happy Anniversary babyyyyyyy @laflare1017 !!! I’m so thankful & blessed to have the perfect husband! Yes I said perfect because u are PERFECT for me!

#1017 #MrandMrsDAVIS 10:17AM #TheWopsters,” the model wrote on Instagram on Thursday wrote with a picture of their nuptials.

 

 

Gucci had his own heartfelt message to his better half on the ‘Gram writing, “Its 1017 and my 2 year wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife Love you 4ever #MrsDavis ❤🏹❤@keyshiakaoir,”

 

 

As we know, the Wopsters have had some rough times—being separated from 2014-2016 when Gucci was in jail, his infidelity and persistent past drug use—but they have come through it all with strength, love, and resilience.

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” Ka’oir told Fader about the reason she stayed with the rapper while he was in jail.

“I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

In his 2017 memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the rapper wrote that prison was a wake-up call for him: “For so long I’d felt like I’d been dealt a bad hand. But prison is a humbling experience. It was hell in there and over time that made me start to appreciate all my blessings on the outside. I had a damn good life waiting for me.”

A good life and most stylish life the duo has. Whether they are flexing in Milan, modeling for Gucci or rocking labels on the beach, this is one of the best-dressed couples (and in love) couples in the game.

Take a look:

20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were The Epitome Of Black (Stylish) Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Guwop & his fine ass wife❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs Davis🔥

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t help myself🍡

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Latest
HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
DNA Experts Say Death Row Inmate Convicted Of…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
20 items
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
KTUphoria
Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans
 1 day ago
10.17.19
EXCLUSIVE: LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica
 1 day ago
10.17.19
25 items
Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close