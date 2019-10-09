CLOSE
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana

Posted 24 hours ago

Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. is growing up before our very eyes. It seems just like yesterday that the 3 year old was born. She’s full of personality like her parents, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. While it says that kids look like both parents, in photos, Iman is a spitting image of Teyana Taylor. It’s uncanny how alike they look and you can’t deny that’s her baby! Keep clicking to see 10 times these two looked like twins!

1. TEYANA TAYLOR AND JUNIE

TEYANA TAYLOR AND JUNIE Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor and daughter Junie attend 2018 Essence Street Style Festival on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn,

2. TEYANA TAYLOR, IMAN SHUMPERT, AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

TEYANA TAYLOR, IMAN SHUMPERT, AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR. Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr attend “You Be There” Screening at The Gathering Spot on August 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR. Source:Getty

Junie Shumpert attends the Junie Bee Nail Salon grand opening on February 15, 2018 in New York City.

4. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

These two are twinning!

5. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.’s first day of school!

6. IMAN SHUMPERT, TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Family photo!

7. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

We love Junie’s hairstyle in this photo. Fashion forward like her mama!

8. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

Junie repping her mama.

9. IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

So cute!

10. TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN TAYLA SHUMPERT JR.

