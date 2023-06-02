The fashion results are in, and silver/metallic is the go-to style trend for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” Something about this album’s songs makes you want to be free and futuristic simultaneously. And what better way to bring those two elements together than by sporting a silver or metallic look that represents both “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar” vibes.
If you scroll down Beyoncé’s Instagram, you’ll find that since she announced her Renaissance album, her attire has consisted of silver, glittery, metallic ensembles that she wore to various events. Her album cover even spoke to this glamour style era which shows her perfectly perched on a silver textured horse while donning a silver spiked lingerie look. Whether it’s Bey setting the style tone for the concert or the energy from the entire album and tour, silver/metallic is the official uniform color for the “Renaissance World Tour,” period.
Beyoncé is rounding up her UK tour and will hit the States next month. Therefore, if you didn’t jet-set overseas to catch the queen, you have time to get your silver/metallic outfit together. Check out ten silver and metallic pieces below that emanate the “I’m That Girl” flavor. Jump in!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
10 Silver And Metallic Pieces To Rock To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Akira
Akira is Renaissance Tour-ready with glitzy jackets, boots, dresses, and accessories. This store is a one-stop shop for all things glamorous and affordable.
2. CISE
Need a silver purse to match your metallic look? Look no further than CISE. They carry mini totes that are not only adorable and they make a statement as well.
3. ASOS
ASOS always has the best looks for any occasion. Shop their store for unique dresses that will stand out in any Renaissance Tour crowd.
4. PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing has a “Renaissance World Tour” outfit mood board that will guide you to your fabulous look for the event. Their silver and metallic inventory is abundant.
5. Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal is known for their out-the-box styles that can be worn to specific events like festivals, concerts, and parties. This fun brand represents girl power, so you know they love Bey. They may even have a Renaissance Tour exclusive fashion section.
6. Dutchie’s Diamonds
Dutchie’s Diamonds has a section dedicated to Beyonce fans! The looks are right on time for the Renaissance Concert, and this silver bubble skirt is fierce!
7. Zara
Zara always comes through in a fashion clutch. Rest assured; you’ll be able to find several stylish silver/metallic pieces in this store.
8. Steve Madden
If silver/metallic footwear is your thing, Steve Madden has the gear you need. Pay homage to Bey’s Texas roots with these flashy cowgirl boots.
9. AMYLYNN
Metallic pants are life! For those in the UK, this online shop has everything you need for a stylish night at the Renaissance concert. If you do not like these metallic pants, try their metallic top or skirt.
10. Fashion Nova
Take this bikini top from Fashion Nova and pair it with some denim shorts and cowgirl boots, and your Renaissance concert outfit is born!