Most people don’t fully understand the influencer market. To some, social media influencers are people who take cute photos, have themed Instagram pages, and promote products all day. For the most part, they make the profession look easy and superficial. The truth is, lots of work goes into positioning yourself as a person worth listening to.
When it comes to fashion, there are different types of social media influencers. Some partner with brands and focus on inspiring you through their sense of style, some have their own products and use their platforms as a way to market their items, and others are just beautiful people with a larger platform that automatically translates to them having influence.
This is a growing profession filled with budding entrepreneurs eager to inspire you with their personal style. Because social media puts a huge emphasis on the amount of followers an account has, it’s difficult for rising influencers to get their shine. There are a bunch out there giving lewks and making a name for themselves. No amount of followers can deny these influencers their innate swag.
We took the liberty of compiling a list of my favorite fashion influencers on the rise. Trust me, their looks are so good it’ll make you want to hit the follow button.
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. SAMJAH IMAN
Samjah Iman is a blogger/content creator that resides in Louisiana. Simply put, her style is dope. She has a laid-back vibe that is chic, comfortable, and timeless. I personally love her modern spin on vintage pieces. In addition to slaying on Instagram, Samjah manages her personal blog, Style and Energy. There, you can get a needed dose of fashion tips partnered with inspiration.
2. MIMI BLAQUE
Mimi Blaque is a fashionable straight shooter. The stylist and image consultant gives real life fashion goals via her Instagram page. In efforts to bring forth your most elegant self, Mimi has an E-Book that details the best way to dress for your body.
3. NAZHIA RENAYE
If you’re ever looking for a ray of sunshine, Nazhia Renaye is your gal. The blonde bombshell and plus size model offers nothing but good vibes and great fashion on her Instagram feed. What I enjoy most about Nazhia’s page is her knack for creating fun, stylish looks.
4. TRACEY WILEY
Tracey Wiley is an entire mood, okay? The lifestyle blogger shows us where street style meets glamour. She has a unique eye for statement pieces and she manages to pair them with wardrobe classics. I’m a fan!
5. ZOE CHIN LOY
Zoe Chin Loy is a body-positive influencer that advocates for the acceptance of all women, no matter their shape or size. The mother of three in completely unapologetic when it comes to modeling her stretch marks. She takes what society views as flaws, and turns it into a beautiful accessory.
6. DESTENE SUDDUTH
WHEW! Destene will teach you how to “Bawse Up” in one single Instagram post. Everything about her style is clean, stream-lined, and well-executed. When I think about a business woman who commands a room with style and grace, this is what I envision.
7. DERRIA UNDERWOOD
Big hair, fun glasses, and a cute pair of kicks. These are just some of the reasons why DLolo’s Instagram page smacks. I literally get most of my nail and sneaker inspirations from perusing her feed. She also gives the lowdown on where to shop her looks at a discounted price.
8. JOCE BLAKE
Joce Blake’s aesthetic screams “go bold, or go home!” She is the queen of collecting statement items that rival as conversation pieces. I can’t pick just one favorite look when it comes to Joce. She slays them all!
9. LOUISE
Louise’s Instagram page is all about fashion and architecture. Her eye for detailed skylines, classic interior design aesthetics and great style pieces are all the reasons why Louise is one of my favorite accounts to follow.
10. JESS
Jess defines herself as a fashion storyteller and that she is! The writer, podcast and YouTube host is the full package when it comes to developing a look. Hair, makeup, shoes, and accessories are always done to perfection.