The year in pop culture has been quite entertaining. Barbiecore ruled the world, The Little Mermaid remake, starring Halle Bailey, made a big splash at the box office, Beyonce′’s Renaissance World Tour boosted the economy and Marilyn Monroe returned to the Met Gala — soft of. All of which makes the above some of the top 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.
According to GoogleTrends, searches for pop culture Halloween costumes, are up 250%, proving people have been tuned in all year and are using the festive holiday to channel their favorite celebrity or character. From Barbie’s Cowgirl outfit to Wednesday Addams’ gothic chic LBD, they make up the hottest costumes of 2023.
A popular new costume, on the market, is Britney Spear’s iconic VMAs “Slave 4 U” performance look. Expect to see every iteration of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour wardrobe, metallics, pearls, and sparkle because RTW attendees are even costume inspirations this year. You are the visuals, baby.
Cult classic costumes like Chucky from Child’s Play play into the horror Halloween costume category while Gabrielle Union’s Bring It On cheer Captain remains a top choice. Ari Fletcher trolled her trolls dressing up like Jigsaw for Halloween.
And there are dozens of other pop-culture moments that can inspire creative costumes, like Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show pregnancy performance and announcement. And what would a pop-culture list be without Taylor Swift. We should play a drinking game every time we see a Taylor and Travis Kelce costume.
With Halloween approaching, here are the best and most budget-friendly 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.
10 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Barbie Cowgirl CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Greta Wig’s Barbie film was a massive box office success. Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fictional character, Barbie came to life with an equally as fun wardrobe that included a similar Western look.
2. ‘The Little Mermaid’ CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved classic The Little Mermaid inspired fans of all ages to dress up like the fictional character for Halloween. This sexy three-piece set is for the mermaid who comes alive in the nighttime.
3. Rollerskate BarbieSource:Courtesy of Brand
Barbie’s colorful rollerskating look is a popular costume this year. Go for a pretend skate in this five-piece costume that feels like what happens when Barbie meets Kanye West’s workout plan.
4. Kim Kardashian Marilyn Monroe Met Gala CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Kim Kardashian spent 14 hours dying her hair to achieve Marilyn Monroe’s signature platinum blonde tresses and lost 16 pounds to fit into Monroe’s “Mr. President” Bob Mackie dress and now, it’s one of Halloween’s top costumes.
5. Wednesday AddamsSource:Courtesy of Brand
Wednesday Addams was onto something in this little black dress that works for every day. Paired with braided pigtails, you’ll be serving a stylish Halloween look while possibly repurposing the LBD for another day.
6. Britney Spears Halloween CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
It’s Britney, b*tch! Britney Spears’ iconic VMAs performance of the fan-favorite Slave 4 U” is a newcomer this Halloween, but oh so trendy since Britney Spears joined Instagram where she keeps up captivated with her dance moves. Snake not included.
7. ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Halloween CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Oh, you didn’t know? Beyoncé invented metallic. After requesting her Renaissance World Tour attendees wear silver to celebrate Virgo season, searches for all things shiny skyrocketed. Channel your inner Beyoncé in this metallic jumpsuit.
8. Clover Cheerleader Halloween CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Gabrielle Union popularized the Bring It On cheerleading squad in the high-flying cult classic and it became a go-to costume for Black women women who love to show their Black don’t crack.
9. Wednesday halloween costumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams added her fashion flare to the character of the creepy Addams Family. With a modern pin-stripe design, Wednesday got an upgrade and Halloween gained a new favorite costume.
10. Chucky Child’s Play Halloween CostumeSource:Courtesy of Brand
This costume isn’t for child’s play. Who knew Chucky would have such a big year with the introduction of the TV series that made killer doll lovers rejoice? Slay Halloween, literally, in this slashingly good look.