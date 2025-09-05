10 Mike Epps Movies You Must See

When you think of comedy legends from the Midwest, Mike Epps is right at the top of the list.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Epps has spent decades making audiences laugh with his sharp wit, unforgettable characters, and ability to keep it real.

From blockbuster films to cult classics, his career proves that he’s more than just a stand-up comedian — he’s a true entertainer who knows how to own the screen.

Whether he’s playing the hilarious sidekick, a smooth-talking hustler, or just being his authentic self, Mike Epps has given us countless laugh-out-loud moments.

If you’re ready for a marathon of his best work, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the Top 10 Mike Epps movies that showcase his talent, charm, and comedic genius.

1. Next Friday (2000) The film that introduced us to Day-Day, one of Epps’ most iconic characters. His chemistry with Ice Cube made this sequel unforgettable 2. Friday After Next (2002) Mike Epps and Ice Cube team up again for another holiday-themed comedy classic that still gets quoted today. 3. All About the Benjamins (2002) Epps steps into a bigger spotlight here, starring alongside Ice Cube in this action-comedy about money, diamonds, and wild chases. 4. The Hangover (2009) A surprise appearance as “Black Doug” helped make The Hangover one of the most talked-about comedies of its time. 5. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Proving his range, Epps took on a more action-heavy role in the popular video game adaptation. 6. Jumping the Broom (2011) Epps brings humor and heart to this romantic comedy about love, family, and the clash of cultures. 7. Lottery Ticket (2010) As the neighborhood loudmouth, Epps steals scenes in this story about what happens when you hit the jackpot. 8. Sparkle (2012) Epps took on a more dramatic role in this musical drama, showing he’s not just about comedy. 9. Meet the Blacks (2016) A horror-comedy parody that lets Epps run wild as a father trying to survive a Purge-style night. 10. Dolemite Is My Name (2019) Starring alongside Eddie Murphy, Epps shows his respect for comedy history in this Netflix biopic about Rudy Ray Moore.