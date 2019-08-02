CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

Posted August 2, 2019

Here’s something that’s sure to hit the spot on this Friday!

August 2nd marks National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and we’ve complied a list of 10 easy make at home ice cream sandwiches that we bet would rival your favorite store brand treat.

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

1. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

2. Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich

3. Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

4. Poop Emoji Ice Cream Sandwiches

5. Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Recipe

6. Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

7. Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

8. Chocolate Waffle Ice Cream Tacos

9. Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

10. Protein Ice Cream Sandwiches

Latest
7 items
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El…
 2 days ago
08.04.19
26 itemsPrep For Success Back To School Drive
See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Run That Back With Aladdin Da Prince &…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
12 items
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close